Bristol, CT

Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM UTC. Vigil begins at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
eastoncourier.news

Column: A Call to Action to End Gun Violence–Please Join Us Sunday

The tragic deaths by gun violence in Bristol and Bridgeport last week are a stark reminder that more than 110 Americans are killed by guns every day. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. Please join more than 30 local and regional faith and community groups uniting for worship and action to end gun violence, this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS Minnesota

Two officers killed, one seriously wounded in Connecticut shooting

Bristol, Conn. — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said late Thursday.The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." The officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department, state police said. "We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter. They tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
