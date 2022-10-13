Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting
Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM UTC. Vigil begins at...
NBC Connecticut
Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
eastoncourier.news
Column: A Call to Action to End Gun Violence–Please Join Us Sunday
The tragic deaths by gun violence in Bristol and Bridgeport last week are a stark reminder that more than 110 Americans are killed by guns every day. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. Please join more than 30 local and regional faith and community groups uniting for worship and action to end gun violence, this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
whee.net
Gunman faked 911 call, shot officers with AR-15-style rifle; two killed: Sources
(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush: Suspect described as 'rowdy' divorced dad who was 'always drinking'
The suspect in the killing of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot and killed at the scene on Wednesday.
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer
A state board upheld the firing of a Ledyard police officer following an unreported use of force during a wellness check. The post State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime
A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.
NBC New York
CT Cops Shot in Ambush After Fake 911 Call; Sergeant With Baby on Way Among 2 Dead
Three police officers were shot in an apparent ambush-style attack involving a fake 911 call reporting a disturbance at a private home in Connecticut, killing two of them, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say. The third officer underwent surgery for his gunshot wound and was later...
Two officers killed, one seriously wounded in Connecticut shooting
Bristol, Conn. — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said late Thursday.The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." The officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department, state police said. "We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter. They tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Fox News
