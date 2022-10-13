ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Neil Patrick Harris Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His Twins

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris is one proud dad.

The actor recently took to social media to gush over his twins, Harper and Gideon, on their 12th birthday.

In a post shared on Oct. 12 via Instagram, Harris reflected on his time as a parent and celebrated his two children. Along with a very sincere birthday message, the actor shared two side-by-side photos of him with each of the twins.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me. They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist," Harris, 49, wrote of the two children he shares with his husband David Burtka, 47.

"Being a parent is all-consuming, the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done. But so, so worth it. The are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world."

I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life," the actor admitted.

Harris concluded: "Plus, they’re super fun to hug…"

Happy birthday, Gid and Harps. I love you so much, and can’t believe you’re TWELVE!! How in the whenwhat [sic]?!? Xoxo balloon emojis #grateful #goldenbirthday @dbelicious."

Soon after the adoring father shared the post, birthday wishes from friends and fans all over the globe poured in.

"So much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday Harper and Gideon. Ps: last year before the teens years…. Enjoy ;)," wrote French actor Gilles Marini.

Former Party of Five star Scott Wolf and fashion designer Rachel Zoe kept their commentary simple and left a slew of heart emojis.

Happy belated birthday, Harper and Gideon!

