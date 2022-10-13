ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dwayne Johnson explains why “Black Adam” is an inspiration; jokes he ate donuts to prepare for the role

By Haley Chi-Sing, Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge

Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Black Adam#Doughnut#Inspiration#Fox News Digital#The Black Adam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Fox News

839K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy