Marysville, OH

DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning. The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Block’s Bagels is arguing Fox’s Bagel & Deli breached its contract in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 12. The lawsuit states that Jeremy Fox and others breached a contract between the entities by reopening Block’s Bexley and North Market locations as Fox’s, while purchasing a competitor’s business, using equipment and food from Block’s Bagel’s, and abandoning its financial and legal obligations to Block’s Bagels. At issue are two shops at 3012 E. Broad St. in Bexley and 59 Spruce St. in North Market in Columbus.
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
