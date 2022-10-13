Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Yellow Springs wants to extend voting rights to village’s noncitizen residents
YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs is trying to extend the right to vote to village noncitizen residents. There are nearly 30 noncitizens living in the village who want the opportunity to vote in the Midterm elections on Nov. 8. “We believe that this adds value to...
Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business
DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
One person dies in Piqua mobile home fire
PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning. The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.
Red Flag Warning issued for most with elevated fire danger, windy conditions Friday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Preble, Miami Shelby, Montgomery, Wayne and Randolph Counties. TODAY: We’ll see a windy afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Highs today will reach the...
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Block’s Bagels files lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
Block’s Bagels is arguing Fox’s Bagel & Deli breached its contract in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 12. The lawsuit states that Jeremy Fox and others breached a contract between the entities by reopening Block’s Bexley and North Market locations as Fox’s, while purchasing a competitor’s business, using equipment and food from Block’s Bagel’s, and abandoning its financial and legal obligations to Block’s Bagels. At issue are two shops at 3012 E. Broad St. in Bexley and 59 Spruce St. in North Market in Columbus.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Deadly ATV crash in Marion County
A Prospect man has died after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
Breaking – One Shot by Gun in Fairfield County on Possible Accident
Lithopolis – One person is injured in a shooting that currently has been reported as accidental. First responders are heading to the scene located at 6300 Lithopolis road where one person has been injured with a gunshot wound. Update: Man was transferred to Mount Carmel Emergency.
Injury Farming Accident
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Same-sex couple claims area cemetery removed marriage date from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS — A man feels as if Calvary Cemetery in Dayton is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik he believes they purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. >>Charges filed against man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in the neck;...
