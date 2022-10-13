Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 13: BTC, ETH rebound following US CPI data release
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $30.49 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $941.63 billion, up 3.13% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.87% over the reporting period to $380 billion from $365.65 billion Ethereum’s market cap increased...
Several crypto exchanges reportedly block Russian users because of EU sanctions
Several crypto platforms like Blockchain.com, Crypto.com, and LocalBitcoins have reportedly banned Russian users from using their services, citing the new European Union sanctions. Media reports said that Blockchain.com gave its Russian users until Oct. 27 to withdraw all of their funds, after which their accounts would be blocked. The crypto...
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain
China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?
Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
September 2022 GameFi Report
After a late-summer rally, the crypto markets pulled back in September, bringing many metrics related to the health of the GameFi industry down with it. The amount of volume passing through GameFi protocols reached historic lows. Investment still remained sideway. Very few new GameFi projects were launched. On the other...
Volume surges to ‘bull market levels’ as Bitcoin snaps back from CPI decline
Bitcoin Archive tweeted that BTC volume is “climbing to bull market levels,” while highlighting a continuous monthly uptick since August. That in itself cannot be taken as a definitive sign of the bull market returning. Nonetheless, in conjunction with Bitcoin’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) snap back on Thursday, a degree of hopium exists.
Japan’s PM orders Unification church investigation as scandal engulfs party
Cosmos, Osmosis to deploy patch on all major public IBC chains to fix potential exploit
Cosmos co-founder Ethan Buchman announced that a patch would be deployed on all major public Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-enabled chains by tomorrow after they identified a vulnerability that may lead to a potential exploit via a blog post on Oct. 13. The announcement of the patch deployment deadline comes after the...
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October, 2022, Chainwire — The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and...
