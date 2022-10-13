Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
KEVN
Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
KEVN
Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it. This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has. In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.
KEVN
South Dakota public schools weather pandemic well
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2021-22 Report Card published on Thursday shows that more than 75% of school districts stayed at the same level or improved proficiency rates in English and math, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year. According the Department of Education’s report, 88% of districts saw stable or slightly improved, on-time graduation rates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation awarded $65,000 in Community Action Grants last week. WellFully and Abbott House received $50,000 to support their ‘Jobs on Wheels’ project and Historic Homestake Opera House received $15,000 to support their education and outreach programs. Both WellFully...
KEVN
Rescuers save a man stuck in a Black Hills cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
KEVN
Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 330 Special Olympic athletes are participating in the Black Hills Area Bowling Tournaments...a two-day event that includes single and unified categories. Today, athletes participated in the singles tournament, which is a traditional bowling tournament but with Special Olympic athletes. Participants ranged from all...
Comments / 0