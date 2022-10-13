Read full article on original website
CAPITALS PLACE RECENTLY SIGNED FORWARD ON WAIVERS
On Sunday, the Washington Capitals officially announced the signing of unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano and in order to get him some games in, they've decided to send him to the AHL. But before Milano can report to the Hershey Bears, he must clear waivers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at...
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
HABS ROOKIE KAIDEN GUHLE TAKES ON ANTHONY MANTHA LATE IN THIRD; CHAOS ENSUES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE (VIDEOS)
The Montreal Canadiens lost their second game in as many nights, this time by a score of 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring with his 50th career goal before the Capitals stormed back with three-straight. The game got pretty rough late in the third...
MONTRÉAL CANADIENS' EXPOS-INSPIRED REVERSE RETRO JERSEYS LEAKED
The Montreal Canadiens' Reverse Retros have been leaked, thanks again to Twitter use Ali Murji, who has now leaked more than half a dozen alternates. Like the Florida Panthers, Montreal went with the baby blue base, joined by a different pattern than their primary threads. So far, Habs' fans seem...
OPPOSING TEAM REFUSES TO DISPLAY CHICAGO'S PRIMARY LOGO
The Vegas Golden Knights are not displaying the Chicago Blackhawks' primary logo for on-ice projections or on the scoreboard, instead opting for their secondary logo, per Mark Lazerus:. Lazerus suspects that more and more teams will do this, as the logo has been the focus of serious social pressure. Several...
RYAN REAVES WITH THE TAUNT AFTER DROPPING THE GLOVES WITH MARCUS FOLIGNO (VIDEO)
Tough guy Ryan Reaves wasted no time before his first fight of the 2022-23 season. In just his second game, Reaves' New York Rangers were taking on the Minnesota Wild when tempers flared between him and fellow throwback Marcus "Moose" Foligno in the third period. The decision on this one goes to Reaves in my opinion. While both got in some good, hard punches, Reaves seemed to get the majority. Just another day at the office for Reavo. Following the fight, Reaves smiled and pointed at his bicep as he was skating away to the penalty box. The Rangers won the game 7-3 and have looked very good in their first two games of the season.
FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN STANDS DURING MINNESOTA V. LOS ANGELES (VIDEO)
The Minnesota Wild - Los Angeles Kings game played on Saturday night was absolutely bonkers. After two periods, the score was 6-4 and it felt like both team's defenses just took the night off. However, the highlight of the night happened in the 200s section of Xcel Energy Center, where a couple of ladies had...a disagreement.
J.T. MILLER NOT HAPPY WITH HIS RECENT PLAY - 'I FEEL LIKE I'M IRRELEVANT'
It's been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. In Vancouver's two games thus far, Miller has been on the ice for all eight of their goals allowed along with recording a goal and an assist. After Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Miller...
MATT MURRAY DEPARTS LEAFS' PRACTICE EARLY AFTER APPARENT INJURY
Per David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Matt Murray was seen limping off the ice at the Maple Leafs' practice this morning, clearly laboring one of his legs. Murray consulted Toronto's goalie coach, Curtis Sanford and, after the two chatted a bit, headed departed practice immediately. Whether or not the decision was simply precautionary remains to be seen.
TORONTO PLACES MATT MURRAY ON LTIR, RECALL GOALTENDER FROM AHL
Earlier today, Matt Murray was injured at the Leafs' practice and subsequently left the skate early. Dealing with a groin issue, Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four weeks. Källgren was banged up in the AHL Marlies' season opener, so his callup...
NHL THROWS OUT GROOMING/ABUSE INVESTIGATION OF IAN COLE
The NHL released a statement today, indicating the league has found no substance to the allegations of sexual abuse and grooming facing Ian Cole. Per the release, the NHL made 'attempts' to contact the Twitter user known as Emily Smith, but they were unsuccessful. As such, the NHL has ceased...
LINDY RUFF RESPONDS TO DEVILS FANS BOOING HIM DURING INTRODUCTORY CEREMONY
For those who missed it, Lindy Ruff was booed -- loudly -- before the Devils' home opener against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night. Unsurprising, the Devils have won 46 games in 138 games under Ruff, and -- after all -- it is New Jersey of all places. Arguably the...
CODY EAKIN LEAVES NORTH AMERICA TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER
After a professional tryout at training camp with the Calgary Flames that didn't work out, Cody Eakin is heading overseas to continue his pro hockey career. The 31-year-old veteran has signed a deal with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League for the 2022-23 season. "Eakin brings an enormous...
NHLPA SCOLDS LEAGUE FOR SUSPENDING IAN COLE; 'GROSSLY UNFAIR'
The union representing NHL players has responded to the league reinstating Ian Cole after it could find no evidence to corroborate allegations of sexual assault. The NHLPA is happy the suspension is over, but not so pleased over the fact that Cole was ever suspended in the first place. In a statement, the union made it clear that players should never be suspended due to unsubstantiated allegations. Here's the PA's statement in full:
DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS
After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
LINDY RUFF BOOED AT DEVILS' HOME OPENER, 'I THINK I'M GETTING BOOED'
For those unfamiliar with the residents of New Jersey and fans of the Devils, they are a ruthless bunch when it comes to failure. They booed former head coach John Hynes out of a job, and anyone who though Lindy Ruff would be safe, think again. During the introductory ceremony,...
DYLAN LARKIN'S BLATANT FLOP LEADS TO A DETROIT POWERPLAY (VIDEO)
Detroit was all over Montreal in this match, ultimately outshooting the Habs 40-29. The ice was tilted toward the Montreal zone for pretty much the entire sixty-minutes, and if not for Jake Allen this one could have gotten out of hand. So, for what reason Dylan Larkin felt the need...
NHL PHOTOGRAPHER BARELY EVADES PUCK THROUGH CAMERA PORT (VIDEO)
The odds of something like this happening have to be fairly slim, and this photographer is lucky he escaped without serious injury either to himself or his very expensive piece of equipment. Still a very cool moment, though.
FORMER 6TH OVERALL NHL DRAFT PICK ACCUSED OF MATCH-FIXING IN HIS HOME COUNTRY
A bizarre story out of Russia Saturday involving a hockey player who was drafted sixth overall in 2008. Nikita Filatov was a highly-touted prospect taken in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Filtov fizzled quickly, managing just 53 games in the NHL before going back to Russia. Now, several reports out of that country state Filatov has been accused of aiding in match-fixing in the MHL and VHL, two developmental leagues in Russia.
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
