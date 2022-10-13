Paws and Pints Blood drive will give money to animals for blood donation
TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a way to give back to a good paws.
On Thursday, the Town of Trent Woods will be having a blood drive with the Blood Connection. The event will give to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina $20 for every pint of blood donated.
The event will be located at 898 Chelsea Rd. and runs from noon-4 p.m.
For more information, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0