Paws and Pints Blood drive will give money to animals for blood donation

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a way to give back to a good paws.

On Thursday, the Town of Trent Woods will be having a blood drive with the Blood Connection. The event will give to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina $20 for every pint of blood donated.

The event will be located at 898 Chelsea Rd. and runs from noon-4 p.m.

