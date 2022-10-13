Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Virginia Ann Redden
Virginia Ann Redden, 88, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Virginia was born Sunday, February 18, 1934, in Big Sandy, Tennessee, to the late Edgar Gaylon DeBruce and the late Annie Lee Hollingsworth DeBruce. She retired as the co-owner of...
radionwtn.com
Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris
Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris, 86, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Friday, October 14, 2022. Catherine Jeanette Crutcher was born Sunday, March 22, 1936, in Model, Tennessee, to the late G.W. Crutcher and the late Jewel Hicks Crutcher. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Thomas Bryan Morris.
radionwtn.com
Larry T. Raines
Larry T. Raines, 73, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Puryear, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Raines was born Sunday, June 19, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Raines was a longtime member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during...
radionwtn.com
Michelle Johnson
Michelle Johnson, 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Michelle was born Friday, February 18, 1955, in Kennett, Missouri, to the late Milford B. “M.B.” Johnson and the late Anna Mae Childress Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ron Johnson, Rickie Johnson, and Rudy Johnson; and one niece: Allison Bryant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
radionwtn.com
Literacy Council To Discuss Imagination Library
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Literacy Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at 1108 Tyson Ave. in Paris (next to the Driver’s Education and Henry County Extension Service building). On the agenda is a continued discussion of the future of the Imagination Library in...
radionwtn.com
Johnny Mac, Burgers On The Grill At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Chris Hollingsworth, Josh Wooten and Monte Starks were busy at the grill for Friday’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris. A large crowd was on hand to hear the popular Johnny Mac. Sack lunches of grilled burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s, chips, dessert and soda were provided by the Paris Quota Club. Performing next Friday will be the Ray Lewis Band with Perry’s BBQ providing the lunch. Noon On The Square is sponsored each year by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
RELATED PEOPLE
radionwtn.com
Julia Ashley
Mrs. Julia Ashley, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. She was a former resident of Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
radionwtn.com
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Comments / 0