Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park accepting comments for Mobility Master Plan

By Erica Brennes
 3 days ago

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — In the past seven years, Cedar Park’s population has increased by 17%. With more people moving in, the city wants to know what transportation improvements you want to see.

The Cedar Park Mobility Master Plan is open for comment from now until Nov. 4.

The City of Cedar Park launched the Mobility Master Plan this week. It’s spending $275,000 over the next year to study and review the recommendations of its citizens, hoping to make its roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The interactive website the city created for the Master Mobility Plan lets you browse comments that have already been left, you can like or dislike the comment and even leave your own thoughts.

And of course, you can add new ideas to the map or point out trouble spots you’d like to see changed.

You can learn more in person at a public meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the recreation center at 1435 Main St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or click here to weigh in virtually.

