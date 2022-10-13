ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wpde.com

1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach man dies in Carolina Forest motorcycle crash

A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

