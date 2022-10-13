Read full article on original website
Related
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off winner learned chicken bog recipe from watching grandfather cook
Pepper Lilly was a lucky man Saturday. In his second time ever competing in the Loris Bog-Off cooking contest, he took home a first place trophy during the 43rd annual festival. "It feels great," he said after being named the winner thanks to his chicken bog recipe that wowed the...
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
WMBF
A local restaurant is shining bright at Broadway at The Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Melt is locally owned and operated restaurant in Broadway at the Beach!. They specializes in wood-fired pizza, artisan grilled sandwiches and specialty drinks!. Our Halley Murrow went to check out these flavorful dishes that ‘melt’ in your mouth.
wpde.com
'Being a golden retriever:' Nearly 900 runners complete goal of finishing MB Mini Marathon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 900 people laced up their sneakers and embarked on a 13.1-mile run for the 13th Annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon Sunday. This was the third and final running event that happened this weekend. Other events included a 5K and a one-mile Doggie Dash.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity again; expansion project underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking lots at Myrtle Beach International airport remain near capacity, but a project is underway to remedy the problem, the airport said Friday in a Facebook post. The airport said it will be adding hundreds of new spaces, most of them in the long-term lot. “We thank you for your […]
wpde.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
African-American woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after an African-American woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
wpde.com
County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach resident, army vet inspired to be audiologist after hearing loss
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — October is Audiology Awareness Month and the organization Cochlear Americas is highlighting a Grand Strand local's inspiring story. Myrtle Beach resident Jason Wigand was inspired to be an audiologist after his hearing loss resulted in a medical discharge from the US Army. Wigand began...
wpde.com
ABC's 20/20 features the Brittanee Drexel story Friday night at 9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — ‘20/20’ uncovers twists and turns in the case of teenage girl Brittanee Drexel who seemingly vanished into thin air on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, stumping investigators for more than a decade. The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with family...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach man dies in Carolina Forest motorcycle crash
A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Comments / 0