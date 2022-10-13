(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.

