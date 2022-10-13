Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
kvrr.com
Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU
FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week. Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.
fargoinc.com
Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio
Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
RELATED PEOPLE
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
valleynewslive.com
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead City Council candidate Rick Melbye wants strong support for businesses and police
(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
Comments / 1