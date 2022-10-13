Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids.
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds
The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
Hundreds pack Dearborn school board meeting to discuss 6 books under review
DEARBORN, Mich. – Hundreds of people packed a Dearborn school board meeting Thursday night to passionately discuss whether or not to ban six books that some say are inappropriate for school-aged children. Those six books are:. “Push” by Sapphire;. “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;. “Eleanor and...
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
Dearborn Public Schools to update student cell phone policy
DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education will update its student cell phone usage policy at its Nov. 14 meeting. Communications and Marketing Director David Mustonen said the original policy was written a number of years ago when cell phones had a very different use and served a different practicality in people’s lives, so the district’s policy language has been updated.
Michigan parents outraged after chaotic school board meeting ends abruptly: 'It's about protecting children'
Michigan parents are speaking out after a Dearborn school board meeting ended in chaos shortly after parents sounded the alarm on explicit books in the library
'Vote them out': Michigan school board meeting shut down over parent outrage about books
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — A school board meeting drew hundreds of parents and community members Monday night furious over sexually explicit books being allowed in school libraries, but the meeting was shut down before any could take the podium to voice their concerns. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS) is one...
