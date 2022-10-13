ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds

The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
Dearborn Public Schools to update student cell phone policy

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education will update its student cell phone usage policy at its Nov. 14 meeting. Communications and Marketing Director David Mustonen said the original policy was written a number of years ago when cell phones had a very different use and served a different practicality in people’s lives, so the district’s policy language has been updated.
Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club

Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 16

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM...
Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence

DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays. The region’s biggest pop culture event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend and will be featuring guests like James “Murr” Murray and Alice Cooper.
