The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO