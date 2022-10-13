ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason

The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
CLEVELAND, OH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy