Granville Area Farmer Must Pay $10,000 After Manure Discharge
Granville, Iowa — A Granville area dairy farm needs to pay $10,000 after a manure release to an area creek. According to an administrative consent order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Nate Zuiderveen will have to pay the penalty in regard to a manure release from his dairy, Black Soil Dairy in rural Granville.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.
Christine Stultz, a Realtor at Century 21 ProLink, talks about the current housing market in the Sioux City area. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Hawarden library card is all you need
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Library patrons have access to a wider range of books now, thanks to a new interlibrary loan system. Since going live in September with a soft launch, library patrons from six Sioux County public libraries — Alton, Boyden, Hawarden, Hull, Hospers and Orange City — can make requests for materials. The requested materials will then be sent to the patron’s library from one of the partnering libraries. A library card from any one of these libraries will also grant access to the other five libraries if they stop by in person.
City of Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose of yard waste
The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should be properly disposing of their yard waste.
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
Lloyd D. Baker
Lloyd D. Baker, age 81, of Ashton, Iowa died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20th at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Kunnari officiating. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow at the Ashton American Legion.
Lots Of Relatively Fresh Faces On Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon, Iowa — After a string of retirements, most of the officers on the Sheldon Police Department are new to the department. Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch tells us about it. He says the officers have varying levels of experience. Chief Burtch goes through the roster for us. He...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $410,000
Wanting new construction but don't want to wait? This two year old, gorgeous home is a must see! This ranch style home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot with a back yard that looks out on nature. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, large island, kitchen sink overlooking backyard, sliders out to a deck, open to the dining area, and living room. Main floor laundry room has a nice drop zone off of the garage entrance and large walk-in closet for added storage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite with double granite vanity, sitting make-up area, walk-in closet and tile shower. Main floor also includes 2 more bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished with an extra large family room, wet bar area, guest bathroom, 2 large bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Unfinished space under the garage is being used as a large gym currently but could be finished into living space. Back yard is large with mature trees and new shed. Property also has a tax abatement left!
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
Hawarden man pleads guilty to distributing 4.5 kilograms of pure meth
The man admitted during a plea hearing on Oct. 12 that from Jan. 2020 to April 2022 he and others in a conspiracy distributed at least 4.5 kilograms of pure methamphetamine in Sioux City.
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
Storm Lake City Officials Issue Reminder on Disposal of Leaves
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder to residents regarding the disposal of leaves. City officials say when removing leaves from yards and properties, they should not be raked or blown into streets. Leaves that are left in streets will eventually blow or wash into storm water drains, where they cause sewer line blockages, which would result in slow or no drainage of water following a rainfall. When colder weather develops, that can lead to dangerously icy situations.
