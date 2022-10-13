Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
3d ago
And Ross now wants a way to stop fleeing criminals like setting off a non-existent EMP and frying the car’s electrical system. Or maybe a Government controlled kill switch? Mandated OnStar to stop the vehicle? What could POSSIBLY go wrong? How about allowing cops to do their jobs? But Ross is trying to deflect from the Leftist Democratic laws that prohibit stopping criminals committing crimes. HIS party’s legacy.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces
The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
MyNorthwest.com
WSP searching for woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to WSP, 42-year-old Young An was taken by force by her husband, 53-year-old Chae An, at 12:54 p.m. Sunday on Rossberg Street Southeast in Lacey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
Couple arrested with ‘dangerous weapons’ in Seattle assault
Seattle Police arrested an engaged couple in downtown Thursday evening when they were using illegal weapons to assault a man. At 6:15 p.m., officers patrolled 3rd Avenue and Pine Street and were flagged down about a fight between a 47-year-old man against a 22-year-old man and his 24-year-old fiancée.
KOMO News
Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served
SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tacoma police release bodycam footage of September officer-involved shooting
Tacoma police released body camera footage Friday of an officer-involved shooting that happened at a bar last month in Tacoma. The incident began when 27-year-old Johnathan Lane and a family member were drinking at The Office Bar and Grill in Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 28. Tacoma police...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
Yakima Herald Republic
As Seattle police charge man in stabbing death of Yakama woman, family raises awareness
TOPPENISH — A small group sat in the Meninick Chambers at the Yakama Nation main office as a Seattle Police Department detective prepared to talk about the investigation into the murder of their relative, Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson. Homicide detective Josh Rurey drove from Seattle on Oct....
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning. Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome
(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love. Love and her brother, Joshuah Love,...
Comments / 12