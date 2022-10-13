ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NW Prepper
3d ago

And Ross now wants a way to stop fleeing criminals like setting off a non-existent EMP and frying the car’s electrical system. Or maybe a Government controlled kill switch? Mandated OnStar to stop the vehicle? What could POSSIBLY go wrong? How about allowing cops to do their jobs? But Ross is trying to deflect from the Leftist Democratic laws that prohibit stopping criminals committing crimes. HIS party’s legacy.

q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces

The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSP searching for woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to WSP, 42-year-old Young An was taken by force by her husband, 53-year-old Chae An, at 12:54 p.m. Sunday on Rossberg Street Southeast in Lacey.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning. Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

