Metro Atlanta superintendent pays for seniors’ college application fees

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266Gsg_0iXhiuur00

MARIETTA, Ga. — The cost of college including fees, books, and tuition can all add up to be a pretty penny, but one metro Atlanta superintendent is helping to ease the burden.

Superintendent of Marietta City Schools, Dr. Grant Rivera, is covering the cost of one application fee for each senior who plans to apply for early admission and early action for college.

Rivera has been keeping this tradition going for the past three years.

In a letter sent out to seniors and their families Rivera said, “I don’t want any of our Blue Devils to miss out on the opportunities associated with early action applications, which include an increased chance of getting accepted and an increased chance of financial aid”.

Marietta High School held an “Apply to College” day on Wednesday and over 200 students came.

“I cannot wait to see where this class goes next as they continue to be special. Different. Better,” Rivera said.

Rivera has served in his position since January 2017.

