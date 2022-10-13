WATCH LIVE: US House Jan. 6 Committee holds a hearing before the upcoming US midterm elections
The US House January 6 Committee holds a hearing in Washington DC. It is likely to be the last public hearing before the upcoming US midterm elections.
Watch the live video below:
