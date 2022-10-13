ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The matchup that will decide FSU-Clemson

By Matt Baker
 3 days ago
Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer and the rest of the Seminoles must fluster Clemson's offense to have a shot at the upset. [ KARL B DEBLAKER | AP ]

The buzz around No. 4 Clemson centers largely on a great defense that’s in the top 25 nationally in rushing, yards per play and scoring. But the key to Florida State’s upset chances are on the other side of the ball.

The Tigers have scored at least 30 points in all six games — only the third time in program history Clemson has started a season like that. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a 14-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is playing up to his immense potential.

That means FSU’s defense is going to have to rebound from last week’s second-half issues by rattling Uiagalelei. If Jared Verse and the Seminoles’ front can force him into looking as shaky as he did last year, FSU will have a shot at earning a marquee win after back-to-back disappointments.

QB dominoes

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will face off against LSU's Jayden Daniels, whose transfer opened up a spot for Richardson's former Gators teammate, Emory Jones. Got all that? [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

With LSU visiting Florida, it’s a good time to revisit one aspect of the offseason’s quarterback carousel:

Jayden Daniels: Announced he was returning to Arizona State but instead transferred to LSU. He won the starting job and leads the Tigers in passing (1,215 yards, seven touchdowns) and rushing (359 yards, three touchdowns).

Anthony Richardson: The Florida starter’s 5-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio is an issue, and he ranks near the bottom of the SEC in passing efficiency (126.06). But only six quarterbacks in the nation can top his five rushing touchdowns.

Emory Jones: Started the spring at Florida but entered the transfer portal when it became clear that Richardson was healthy and the presumptive starter. He left for Arizona State, which needed a veteran to replace Daniels. Jones ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 in passing efficiency (130.6) but has rushed for four touchdowns.

Lesson learned at USF?

USF didn't recover well from its loss at Florida last month. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Immediately after USF’s three-point loss at Florida, coach Jeff Scott pointed out that both the Bulls and their next opponent, Louisville, were coming off heartbreaking losses; the team that moved on the best would win. USF lost by 38 points.

The Bulls are in a similar situation but hoping for different results Saturday as they host Tulane after last week’s 28-24 loss at No. 24 Cincinnati.

“I think all you can do is address it and move forward,” Scott said.

By the numbers: Week 7

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will be back in Florida this weekend for his team's trip to Jacksonville. [ ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP ]

20-5 — Deion Sanders’ record at Jackson State. His Tigers face Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field

6 — Consecutive times Clemson has beaten FSU entering this weekend’s game. FSU’s longest losing streak to one opponent: eight games to Florida (1968-76)

28 — Career starts for Clemson center Will Putnam (Plant High)

2001 — The last time Syracuse hosted a top-25 matchup before No. 15 North Carolina State travels to the No. 18 Orange

1998 — The last time Tennessee hosted a top-six matchup (Florida’s 20-17 overtime loss)

8-8 — Miami’s all-time record at Virginia Tech

161.5 — Average rushing yards allowed per game (combined) by Michigan and Penn State. Both rank in the top 10

215.1 — Average rushing yards (combined) by Michigan’s Blake Corum and Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton. Both rank in the top 25

Audible

USF coach Jeff Scott continues to praise his team's resiliency. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

“We’re kind of getting that third PhD in adversity …” — Third-year USF coach Jeff Scott

• • •

