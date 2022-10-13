ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Neanderthals, humans co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years: study

By STAFF, -, Daniel Lawler
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFwEn_0iXhgp0A00
Distinctive stone knives believed to have been made by some of the last Neanderthals in France and northern Spain /AFP

Neanderthals and humans lived alongside each other in France and northern Spain for up to 2,900 years, modelling research suggested Thursday, giving them plenty of time to potentially learn from or even breed with each other.

While the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, did not provide evidence that humans directly interacted with Neanderthals around 42,000 years ago, previous genetic research has shown that they must have at some point.

Research by Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who won the medicine Nobel prize last week, helped reveal that people of European descent -- and almost everyone worldwide -- have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA.

Igor Djakovic, a PhD student at Leiden University in the Netherlands and lead author of the new study, said we know that humans and Neanderthals "met and integrated in Europe, but we have no idea in which specific regions this actually happened".

Exactly when this happened has also proved elusive, though previous fossil evidence has suggested that modern humans and Neanderthals walked the Earth at the same time for thousands of years.

To find out more, the Leiden-led team looked at radiocarbon dating for 56 artefacts -- 28 each for Neanderthals and humans -- from 17 sites across France and northern Spain.

The artefacts included bones as well as distinctive stone knives thought to have been made by some of the last Neanderthals in the region.

The researchers then used Bayesian modelling to narrow down the potential date ranges.

- 'Never really went extinct' -

Then they used optimal linear estimation, a new modelling technique they adapted from biological conservation sciences, to get the best estimate for when the region's last Neanderthals lived.

Djakovic said the "underlying assumption" of this technique is that we are unlikely to ever discover the first or last members of an extinct species.

"For example, we'll never find the last woolly Rhino," he told AFP, adding that "our understanding is always broken up into fragments".

The modelling found that Neanderthals in the region went extinct between 40,870 and 40,457 years ago, while modern humans first appeared around 42,500 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcaKp_0iXhgp0A00
Humans, neanderthals, Denisovan and mystery hominins /AFP

This means the two species lived alongside each other in the region for between 1,400 and 2,900 years, the study said.

During this time there are indications of a great "diffusion of ideas" by both humans and Neanderthals, Djakovic said.

The period is "associated with substantial transformations in the way that people are producing material culture," such as tools and ornaments, he said.

There was also a "quite severe" change in the artefacts produced by Neanderthals, which started to look much more like those made by humans, he added.

Given the changes in culture and the evidence in our own genes, the new timeline could further bolster a leading theory for the end of the Neanderthals: mating with humans.

Breeding with the larger human population could have meant that, over time, Neanderthals were "effectively swallowed into our gene pool," Djakovic said.

"When you combine that with what we know now -- that most people living on Earth have Neanderthal DNA -- you could make the argument that they never really went extinct, in a certain sense."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Methane blast in Turkey mine kills 41

Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at a coal mine in northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast that also injured 28. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had reported 58 miners had survived the blast, "either by themselves or thanks to rescuers" and 28 had been injured.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

US extends battalion in Lithuania as Russia fears persist

The United States will extend its rotation of a heavy tank battalion in Lithuania, which sees no reduction in the threat from Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuanian officials said Friday. But a senior Lithuanian official said that Russian forces still had the capacity to attack the Baltic states -- all members of the NATO alliance, which he said had insufficient forces in the area before the Ukraine war.
MILITARY
AFP

Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia has been forced to abandon plans to live in student digs for security reasons, in a move that raised fresh fears on Friday about organised crime in the Netherlands. "Everything is being done to keep the crown princess safe," he told reporters on Friday.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neanderthal#Modern Humans#Dna#Scientific Reports#Swedish#European#Leiden University
AFP

Ireland examines neutrality stance after Ukraine war: minister

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing Ireland to rethink its long tradition of military neutrality, the country's European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne has told AFP. Public opinion may not be ready for membership of the US-led NATO alliance yet, Byrne said in an interview during a visit to France, even though there is no doubt as to where Irish sympathies lie. "Public opinion is not in favour of Ireland joining military alliances.
POLITICS
The Guardian

UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending

Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Economy in crisis, Tories in meltdown: how I have told the sad, strange story of Britain

Since the 1990s I’ve been interpreting events in Britain for an American audience through my journalism. Sometimes it’s easy: London’s glorious renaissance, Tony Blair’s rise. Sometimes it’s less easy: the strangeness of a “special relationship” where one side cares too much and the other too little, the post-imperial hangover that courses through British life.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
AFP

Authorities in Ethiopia's rebel-held Tigray say would respect ceasefire

Authorities in Ethiopia's rebel-held Tigray region announced Sunday they would respect a ceasefire as fighting intensified in the country's war-torn north, and the African Union called for an immediate truce. Authorities in Tigray, which has been under rebel control since government forces were ousted in June 2021, welcomed the statement and said they would respect an internationally backed ceasefire.
POLITICS
Deadline

‘Games Of Thrones’ EP Frank Doelger To Helm Surveillance Thriller Series ‘Concordia’ For ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan

Frank Doelger is helming a surveillance drama set that counts broadcasters ZDF, MBC and France Télévisions and streamer Hulu Japan as partners. The Game of Thrones executive producer is showrunner and executive producer on the six-part Concordia, which has gone into production, with shooting taking place in various locations in Rome, northern Italy and Leipzig, Germany. His Beta Film- and ZDF Studios-owned joint venture production house Intaglio Films is producing. Barbara Eder, who is attached to Doelger’s Mipcom launch drama The Swarm, which we wrote about last week ahead of the market, is directing the show, which is shooting in English. Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke are...
TV SERIES
AFP

Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution

After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. At the base of the food chain, micro-organisms were the "invisible people of the sea", accounting for two-thirds of marine biomass, said Trouble.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Climate activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London

Environmental protesters threw tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery on Friday, in the latest "direct-action" stunt targeting works of art. London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two protesters from the organisation for criminal damage and aggravated trespass after they "threw a substance" at the painting in the gallery and glued themselves to a wall, just after 11 am (1000 GMT).
ADVOCACY
AFP

Putin, Baku criticise Macron for 'unacceptable' Karabakh remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan on Friday slammed "unacceptable" comments from French leader Emmanuel Macron's on the decades-long conflict between arch foes Baku and Yerevan. The French leader's remarks "show a lack of understanding of the course of the conflict," Putin said during a meeting of leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States members in Kazakhstan. 
POLITICS
AFP

Jeremy Hunt: softly-spoken survivor takes on hardest role

Newly appointed UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos. Hunt hails from the centre of the Conservative Party, and his appointment indicates Truss wants to appease those MPs already plotting to remove her after her tax-cutting budget sparked market chaos.
U.K.
AFP

'Black gold' for Guyana and Suriname, a blessing or curse?

Emerging as potential oil powers while the world seeks to wean itself off planet-warming fossil fuels, poverty-stricken South American neighbors Guyana and Suriname say they have to cash in while they can. Their economies and populations small, the countries have traditionally emitted little CO2 or other greenhouse gasses from fossil fuel use -- in fact Suriname is one of only three carbon-negative countries in the world and Guyana claims carbon neutrality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Hounded at home, China's video game firms welcomed in Europe

China is investing billions in Europe's video game industry, but analysts have warned that there could be trouble along the road unless regulators start to take stricter notice. As Beijing tightens up on the video game industry at home, China's tech giants are looking to make investments overseas -- prompting concerns ranging from data security to limits on creative freedom.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Pound slides amid UK political drama

The pound fell on Friday after under-fire British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her finance minister and made a dramatic policy U-turn, while an equity rally ran out of steam. It fell even lower after Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as her new finance minister and announced a dramatic policy U-turn, before clawing back some of its losses.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy