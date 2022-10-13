Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend. The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.
Old Dominion spent the summer as the opening act for Kenny Chesney's North American stadium tour, and now they are hitting the road as the headliners. Old Dominion is bringing their "No Bad Vibes Tour" to Minnesota this winter. Duluth is the place to be on February 18th at Amsoil Arena.
I feel like Charlie Brown attempting to kick a football right now. I just found out that "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" won't be airing on ANY TV networks this year. And the same goes for all Peanuts specials. This same situation happened back in 2020 when Apple TV+...
