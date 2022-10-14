Aurora Hollywood Casino relocation, expansion plan moves forward after committee approval

Hollywood Casino is one step closer to moving its Aurora location closer to the interstate.

The casino would go from downtown to a location near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall along I-88 , according to the proposal.

The casino has been located downtown on the Fox River since it opened nearly 30 years ago in 1993. But casinos no longer need to be on the water, and the owners want to move it to a higher traffic area of town.

Representatives made their first presentation to the city council finance committee Thursday afternoon. The proposal includes a casino with around 900 slot machines, 50 live table games, the Barstool Sportsbook and a 200-room hotel and event center.

The finance committee unanimously approved the proposal, allowing it to move forward.

"One of the greatest benefits is we're looking at doubling the current workforce," said Greg Moore, casino general manager.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce supports the proposed move, issuing a statement that says in part, "We are excited to see the progress that is coming from many long months of discussion...and are looking forward to continued collaboration between businesses like Hollywood Casino - Aurora and city government."

Hollywood Casino is asking for up to $50 million in funds from the city, which is all subject to final approval by the Aurora City Council.