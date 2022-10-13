Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
NBCMontana
MSU, UM launch VA Academic Telehealth Sites
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State are now home to the nation's first Veterans Affairs Academic Telehealth Sites. The programs give veteran students and faculty the option to connect to their VA provider at either campus in Bozeman and Missoula. The spaces are private and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
NBCMontana
Billings Clinic Bozeman celebrates grand opening of clinic, surgery center
MISSOULA, MT — The Billings Clinic Bozeman celebrated the grand opening of a new building at 10 a.m. Saturday. Its new 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and surgery center will host specialties ranging from cardiology, to pediatrics and radiology. The ribbon cutting ceremony saw celebrations from Montana State University's mascot Champ...
NBCMontana
MSU hosts virtual forum on affordable housing concerns in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is hosting a forum on Friday about how low rent inventory and high rent prices impact everybody. The U.S. Census puts Bozeman in the top five fastest growing micropolitan areas, with at least 15,000 people pouring in over a recent 10-year span. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Youth hunters can learn how to sample for CWD at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt. The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
underdogdynasty.com
Idaho Shocks #3 Montana with 30-23 Win in Missoula
Late in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game between Montana and Idaho, Griz quarterback Lucas Johnson stepped back to pass looking to convert a big first down as he’s done so many times this season. Vandals defensive back Davis Dengah turned the game on its head, though, when he stepped in front of the pass and authored Johnson’s second pick in as many drives. It turned out to be the play that sealed what is undoubtedly the biggest victory for the Idaho program since moving back down to the FCS.
NBCMontana
Annual Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 5th annual Health and Wellness Fair brings a variety of health services and medical screenings to Missoula. The event also features presentations and advice from over 40 leading health-oriented businesses. The Health and Wellness Fair is next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy reports power outages in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Northwestern Energy has reported a power outages in two areas of Bozeman. Outages are reported near the Montana State University and near Bohart Lane. Crews are headed to the affected areas. To view a map of the area affected by the outage, click here. NBC Montana...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
NBCMontana
National Earth Science Week underway at SpectrUM Discovery Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Every year, one week in October is designated as National Earth Science Week to provide opportunities for everyone to enhance their understanding of geoscience. Earth Science Week is led by the American Geosciences Institute as a service to the public. This year’s theme is “Earth Science...
NBCMontana
Bozeman officials consider a new swimming facility
BOZEMAN, Mont — Bozeman is now looking at their aquatics future after closing their Swim Center for months. The closure meant losing the only competition style swimming pool in Gallatin Valley, putting athletes' training and swim seasons in doubt. The city doesn't want that to happen again. “As we...
NBCMontana
UM center receives $300,000 grant for violence prevention
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Student Advocacy Resource Center recently earned a $300,000 federal grant to offer critical support for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention at the university and Missoula community. The grant came from the National Office on Violence Against Women and will fund the...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
Fairfield Sun Times
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
NBCMontana
Parking ticket problems put to rest in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — NBC Montana is digging into parking problems in Bozeman after a local man reported he received a fake parking citation from the city last week. Officials said they found out it was a real citation and it was later taken care of, but we wanted to learn more about how and why citations are issued.
Settlement reached from Western Montana Fair 2018 accident
In August 2018, emergency personnel responded to reports of an injured girl at the county fairgrounds. The girl had fallen from a carnival ride dubbed the Typhoon and was transported to the hospital.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Billings Clinic to hold grand opening ceremony
Doors have officially been open at Billings Clinic in Bozeman for one month but now it is getting ready to hold its grand opening ceremony Saturday morning.
