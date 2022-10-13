Late in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game between Montana and Idaho, Griz quarterback Lucas Johnson stepped back to pass looking to convert a big first down as he’s done so many times this season. Vandals defensive back Davis Dengah turned the game on its head, though, when he stepped in front of the pass and authored Johnson’s second pick in as many drives. It turned out to be the play that sealed what is undoubtedly the biggest victory for the Idaho program since moving back down to the FCS.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO