NFL

ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Alabama-Tennessee

Rocky Top is once again the host of College GameDay, as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee has wins over three ranked opponents in the wake of its 40-13 victory over the LSU Tigers last week. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Tennessee was given a 0.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff prior to the season. With a win over Alabama, however, the Vols' chances would leap to 48%.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deadspin

Brett Favre must think we’re all stupid

What do athletes, politicians, and celebrities all have in common?. They usually blame the media when they screw up. “I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a recent statement. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
NFL
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney reveals stance on ACC rivalry games ahead of Florida State

Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).
CLEMSON, SC
Nick Saban
WWD

Steph Curry Drops Latest Sneaker With Under Armour

Attention Stephen Curry fans: a new version of the NBA star’s sneaker is about to drop. On Oct. 21, Under Armour, Curry’s partner for his footwear and apparel collections, will unveil the Curry Flow 10, the latest iteration of the player’s signature shoe. With the release, Curry will become just the ninth player in history — and the first Under Armour athlete — to release 10 shoes.
APPAREL
FOX Sports

NFL and college football bets: Best bets for Jets-Packers, USC-Utah

We took it on the chin with a 1-3 record last weekend. Our best bets (17-8 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.33 points per contest. South Florida and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
TAMPA, FL
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

