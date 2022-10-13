Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO