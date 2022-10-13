Update: Boy found after he went missing in Fresno after 3 days, police say

UPDATE: Police said 11-year-old Alias Lugo was found Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fresno police are working with departments in Merced and Visalia to follow up leads on an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing this week.

Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police have said. He was walking away from his home on Roosevelt Avenue near Palm and Belmont avenues, according to police.

Officers are working with his family locally and have attempted to contact his mother, who lives in Visalia, Fresno Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega told Bee on Thursday.

Visalia-area law enforcement is also lending a hand, she said in an email.

Detectives also chased a tip that the boy may have been spotted in Merced on Wednesday, she said. Merced police were looking into it.

Alias is described as 4-foot-11 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a logo on the front, black basketball shorts, and blue and green Croc sandals, police said.

Anyone who has seen him should contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 , police said.