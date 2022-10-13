ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Update: Boy found after he went missing in Fresno after 3 days, police say

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Police said 11-year-old Alias Lugo was found Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fresno police are working with departments in Merced and Visalia to follow up leads on an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing this week.

Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police have said. He was walking away from his home on Roosevelt Avenue near Palm and Belmont avenues, according to police.

Officers are working with his family locally and have attempted to contact his mother, who lives in Visalia, Fresno Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega told Bee on Thursday.

Visalia-area law enforcement is also lending a hand, she said in an email.

Detectives also chased a tip that the boy may have been spotted in Merced on Wednesday, she said. Merced police were looking into it.

Alias is described as 4-foot-11 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a logo on the front, black basketball shorts, and blue and green Croc sandals, police said.

Anyone who has seen him should contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 , police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUd6u_0iXhdw9200
Eleven year old Alias Lugo is missing in Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Comments / 12

Candy Baby
2d ago

why when there is reported a good outcome that a person get found they NEVER NEVER say where they where, or how the found a person that's wrong. they reach out to us(the public) to be on the look out an info if we see a missing person but y'all can't give the courtesy to let us know the details wooooooow that's real crazy. but don't get me wrong I'm glad he was found safe and at home.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn a family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, […]
TURLOCK, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Visalia, CA
City
Merced, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Sgt
KMJ

Teenage Girl Reported Missing Out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Kaydence Marie Ellison has not been seen since Sunday. She is believed to have a recent connection to somebody in Stockton. If you think you know where Kaydence...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
257
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy