A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO