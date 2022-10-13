Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Deputies intervene in "stolen" log dispute
9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a 40-year-old’s Greendale Township residence regarding a civil forfeiture. A vehicle and a side-by-side were seized. 9:18 p.m. – A deputy spoke with a 19-year-old Homer Township man about questions he had about an altercation he had with a 45-year-old Lincoln Township man. Nothing further was requested.
recordpatriot.com
SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
abc12.com
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
Metro Police cruiser stolen by larceny suspect, found abandoned in Flint, police say
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Police say a man stole a Metro Police Authority of Genesee County cruiser while running from an officer early Friday, Oct. 14. Metro Police Lt. Michael Murphy said officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Place in Flint Township following the report of a larceny in progress.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
wsgw.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.
kisswtlz.com
Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting
A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop resulted in Michigan State Police troopers seizing marijuana, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. According to authorities, a trooper attempted a traffic stop in Clinton County, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed. Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was located at a later date and arrested.
Lansing men wanted for burglary, kidnapping
Can you help the Lansing Police Department find these three men?
Top Headlines: Isabella County Landlord Accused of Attempting to Rape Tenant, and More
An Isabella County landlord is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer. The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Read More. The investigation into the person who dropped...
Woman faces murder charges in fatal bicyclist crash
A woman is set to face murder charges in the case of a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three others riding in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride in Ionia County in July, according to court documents.
recordpatriot.com
Midland Fire Department gets residents fired up about safety
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Fire Prevention Week drew to a close, the City of Midland Fire Department held its annual open house. Residents flocked to the department's headquarters station on the corner of East Haley and Washington streets on Saturday afternoon. Families explored the station, climbed aboard the fire engines, played cornhole and enjoyed complimentary refreshments in the kitchen. Emergency vehicles were stationed outside. Younger visitors tried on firefighter gear, learned about "stop, drop and roll," and tried their hand with a fire hose.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
