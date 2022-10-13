Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
What do you think of when you hear words like "will," "trust," and "beneficiaries," You might be thinking "I don't need to worry about that until I retire." Our next guest will tell you that's probably not the best idea. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott this morning to discuss...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Express 'Education Day'
Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
CBS Austin
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
CBS Austin
Check out this bedazzled truck! Austin man transforms rust bucket for ACL Music Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — From rust bucket to rhinestone gem. Cleveland Shinn, owner of Oddball Kustom Garage turned an old 1976 GMC K15, into a bedazzled beauty on display at the 2022 ACL Music Festival. Cleveland says Austin-based concert promoter C3 Presents LLC, which runs ACL, asked to think outside...
CBS Austin
Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX has your weekend rundown
ACL Fest weekend 2 is about to kick off, but if you are not heading out to Zilker Park this weekend, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX curated a list of other fun festivities that feature good food, good music and more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
CBS Austin
APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
CBS Austin
Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown
A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
CBS Austin
'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement
At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
CBS Austin
Big Bertha II revealed at halftime during UT vs Iowa State game
It’s a new era for an iconic drum at the University of Texas. Big Bertha turned 100 years old and was just retired at halftime at the UT versus Iowa State football game. She will sit in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in the stadium. As fans said goodbye to the old Big Bertha, Big Bertha II was revealed.
CBS Austin
18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead
MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council taking steps to protect the environment
At this week’s Austin City Council meeting, members approved a resolution directing the city manager to work with downtown businesses to reduce single-use plastics in the entertainment and tourism district. CBS Austin asked bars and restaurants how they feel about the council's efforts. Some shared they’ve already taken steps...
CBS Austin
Music, football and soccer draw big weekend crowds to Austin
Major events will have music, football and soccer fans out in full force every day this weekend. Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is underway, and Saturday Longhorn Football takes on Iowa State at home. Plus, Sunday Austin FC hosts the team’s first-ever playoff match. All...
