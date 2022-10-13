‘Moral compass of our team’: Kevon Looney a key instrument in bringing Warriors back together after Draymond Green’s punch

Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics
Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed
After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama
Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole’s new $140 million Warriors deal is not as big as it looks
Jordan Poole may have landed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unlikely he’ll see every dollar of the deal he just agreed on. As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, Poole is only guaranteed at least $123 million in the deal since the others come as incentives that he could only get by reaching certain goals. While the guaranteed money is nothing to scoff at, the remaining $17 million is equally huge as well.
Steph Curry Drops Latest Sneaker With Under Armour
Attention Stephen Curry fans: a new version of the NBA star’s sneaker is about to drop. On Oct. 21, Under Armour, Curry’s partner for his footwear and apparel collections, will unveil the Curry Flow 10, the latest iteration of the player’s signature shoe. With the release, Curry will become just the ninth player in history — and the first Under Armour athlete — to release 10 shoes.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed
The Denver Nuggets are set to open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Jazz and it appears they’ll have their two superstars in the lineup. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be available to play in the season opener. Jokic had played in […] The post Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ Anthony Davis concern goes beyond his injuries
After the 2020 bubble championship, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan seemed set. They’ll compete for titles for as long as LeBron James is there, then in a few years he’d hand off the team to Anthony Davis. Oh how quickly a plan can unravel in the NBA....
Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it. The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on […] The post Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indiana Pacers: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Indiana Pacers will not carry big expectations as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. After finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season, the Pacers have much to prove in the coming campaign. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Indiana Pacers in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension
Steve Kerr publicly advocated for the Golden State Warriors to extend Jordan Poole last week. Now that he’s put pen to paper on a four-year deal that could reach up to $140 million, few seem happier for Poole than Kerr. Just because the Warriors’ head coach is so proud that Poole overcame his ugly rookie […] The post Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury
Russell Westbrook will be listed as “day-to-day” with left hamstring soreness, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook has no structural damage in his hamstring, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, though his status for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Golden State Warriors is up the air. Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (finger) are both “day […] The post Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The results will speak for themselves’: Kyrie Irving puts the NBA on notice with bold take on Nets’ aspirations in 2022-23
After the Brooklyn Nets went through one of the most turbulent summers in recent memory, Kyrie Irving wants to move forward. He sat down with ESPN’s Nick Friedell and cited accountability as one of the ways the team can get past its proclivity for making headlines. “I’ll tell you...
