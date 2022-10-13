ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Free fentanyl test strips now available statewide

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIhpg_0iXhcCsL00

MADISON, Wis. — Fentanyl test strips are now available for free at organizations around the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

Prompted by fentanyl’s increasing prevalence within supplies of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine (among others), test strips give people the opportunity to detect the potentially fatal substance and avoid an overdose. A tiny amount of the drug — as little as two grains of salt — can be enough to kill someone, according to state health officials.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives.”

In total, 120,600 test strips have been distributed to tribal nation health clinics, county health departments, and drug resource organizations. Test strips are available at no cost throughout the state, and there’s no limit on the amount individuals can pick up as part of the program.

RELATED: Dane Co. supervisor proposes creation of fentanyl testing strip program

A map of pick-up locations is available on DHS’ website.

Test strips were purchased using $1.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Additional test strips will be purchased and distributed with money from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement fund.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin gov won’t back abortion exceptions if ban remains

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy