iheart.com
Thrift-Shoppers Rejoice: Pay By The Pound At Garment District In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE (WBZNewsRadio) - Just minutes from the Kendall/MIT Red Line T station sits a massive unique thrift store, known for selling new and used clothes both from the racks and from a huge pile on the ground floor, known as 'By The Pound,' where shoppers pay by the weight of their finds.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
wgbh.org
Friday, October 14
Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Every Tuesday and Friday* you can watch the broadcast live from the GBH studio at the Boston Public Library or on our YouTube Channel. Come visit us at 700 Boylston St (it's free, and registration is never needed). Call, text 877-301-8970 or email BPR@wgbh.org and we'll do our best to include you in the conversation.
NECN
These Are Boston's Most Notable Architectural Buildings
Thanks in part to its place as one of America’s oldest cities and a hub of early Colonial history, Boston has an enviable share of notable architecture extending back centuries. That includes 18th and 19th century works like the Old State House and Faneuil Hall, as well as today,...
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
sgbonline.com
Reebok Lists Its Boston Seaport Office To Sublease
According to a report from the Boston Business Journal, Reebok has listed its entire Boston Seaport District office as available for sublease after moving into the space in 2017. The space offers over 194,000 square feet across five floors, including a 30,000-square-foot gym at 21-25 Drydock Avenue in the Innovation...
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District
BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
WCVB
Cookies, cakes, and cannoli - oh my!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Generations of the Zappala have built upTripoli Bakery in Lawrence. Known for their beach pizza, Italian rum cakes, and lobster tails… this Merrimack Valley bakery has something for everyone. The Queen’s Cups, a cup-cakery in Worcester, where the flavors change by the day and include...
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
wgbh.org
iPad Air GBH Fall 2022 89.7 Sweepstakes Contest Rules
GBH Radio Contest Official Rules and Prize Details. MAKE A DONATION AND AUTOMATICALLY BE ENTERED INTO THE SWEEPSTAKES >>. Contest entrants must be at least 18 years old as of October 15, 2022 and a resident of one of the six New England states of the United States. This contest is sponsored by the WGBH Educational Foundation (“GBH”), One Guest Street. Boston, MA 02135. Employees, board members and advisory committee members of GBH, and their respective immediate family and household members are not eligible. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.
iheart.com
2021 Boston Marathon Winner To Be Disqualified For Alleged Doping
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified after a doping investigation, pending an appeal. Diana Kipyogei of Kenya won the Women's Division race in the 2021 Boston Marathon, which was held in October 2021. Kipyogei finished the race with a time of...
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
