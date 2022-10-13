ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead

Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

Video of Smart Dog Who Has 'Mastered Whispering' Is Quickly Going Viral

All dog parents with talkative pups wish their dogs could understand the concept of whispering. Some dogs bark a lot, but it would be wonderful if we could tell them to whisper instead. Well, one dog mom did exactly that, and the result is awesome!. TikTok user @eye_am_griffin recently shared...
PETS
#Trick Or Treating#Decision Desk
pethelpful.com

Video of Goat Spinning Candy Machine to Get Food Is Unbelievable

If you've ever been to a petting zoo, you might've run into a little candy machine filled with food for the animals. You put in a quarter, spin the dial and out comes the food you can use to feed the animals. But now, these animals are getting a little too smart for us because they know exactly where the food source comes from.
ANIMALS

