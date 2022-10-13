Read full article on original website
Mother discovers cannabis gummies in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy
A mother of three young boys in Missouri was shocked to find cannabis gummy worms in her 5-year-old son's candy bag Saturday.
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Neighbor Claps Back at Loud Next-Door Party by Hammering on Old Deck
A respectful, polite way to deal with noisy neighbors is to start with a conversation about their noise level. Calling the police or informing authorities is another, though slightly more escalated, option. However, if those don't work, seeking revenge by taking on home improvement projects is always an option. On...
pethelpful.com
Video of Smart Dog Who Has 'Mastered Whispering' Is Quickly Going Viral
All dog parents with talkative pups wish their dogs could understand the concept of whispering. Some dogs bark a lot, but it would be wonderful if we could tell them to whisper instead. Well, one dog mom did exactly that, and the result is awesome!. TikTok user @eye_am_griffin recently shared...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet comes together to guess total candies in a jar to help man win contest, secure paid day off
A company challenged its employees to guess the numbers of candies and offered a paid day off from work to the person with the closest guess.
pethelpful.com
Video of Goat Spinning Candy Machine to Get Food Is Unbelievable
If you've ever been to a petting zoo, you might've run into a little candy machine filled with food for the animals. You put in a quarter, spin the dial and out comes the food you can use to feed the animals. But now, these animals are getting a little too smart for us because they know exactly where the food source comes from.
