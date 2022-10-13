Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County
An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
recordpatriot.com
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “The Big Spin” Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery "The Big Spin" tickets. Each ticket could win up to 20 times, and be worth up to $1,000,000!
WILX-TV
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
