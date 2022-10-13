ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
YourErie

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County

An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
WILX-TV

Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
