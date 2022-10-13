ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WJHL

Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
KNOXVILLE, TN
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols

Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding

Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN

