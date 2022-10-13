Read full article on original website
Auburn football fans revel in Alabama fans’ ref complaints after Tennessee loss
Auburn football fans are drinking Alabama Crimson Tide fan tears like the blood of Christ at mass following cries that the referees during Saturday’s 52-49 Third Saturday in October loss to Tennessee — the first such loss since 2006 when the iPhone was still not yet released — were colluding against them.
Tennessee raised more than $150k to replace the goalposts Vols fans tore down and threw in a river after upsetting Alabama
Beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years turned out to be a costly accomplishment for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans.
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
Alabama fan hilariously gets revenge on Tennessee playing NCAA college football video game
An Alabama fan could not deal with Tennessee beating his team and be okay with it. After the Crimson Tide suffered a loss, Brysan (an Alabama fan) decided to take his frustration out on Tennessee by playing the NCAA college football video game. He posted a video on TikTok of him dominating the Volunteers with the Tide.
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding
Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
Tennessee players sing 'We don't give a damn about the state of Alabama' after win over Tide
Joe Milton threw one pass in Tennessee’s win against Alabama. It was incomplete at the end of the half on a Hail Mary, just an attempt to steal points before the bell. After the game, regardless, he was leading a chant for Tennessee following its 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
