ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Louis#Cantorinjurylaw Com
FOX2Now

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday morning

Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering up for the annual Canine Games. 24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday …. Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance." Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask …. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX2now.com

High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus

SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations all over the St. Louis Metro area. High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus. SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning. According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds

(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64

Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her. Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her. Overnight freezes push homeowners to start...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy