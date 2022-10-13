Read full article on original website
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
KSDK
Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis closing at the end of the year
After 27 years, Sugaree Baking Company will close at the end of the year. The pandemic and staffing shortages took a toll on the business.
$101.2M of approved in funding for St. Louis area flood assistance
Assistance funding has been approved for residents affected by the flooding in July. Residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are able to get flood relief help.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
FOX2now.com
24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday morning
Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering up for the annual Canine Games. 24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday …. Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering...
FOX2now.com
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance." Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask …. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully...
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX2now.com
High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus
SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations all over the St. Louis Metro area. High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus. SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations...
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
Police arrested a suspect after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft.
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning. According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
mymoinfo.com
Suspect gets away with an unknown amount of money after robbery at First State Community Credit Union in Twin City Walmart
(Crystal City/Festus) A robber was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money after reportedly robbing the First State Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau says staff at the credit union alerted police of the robbery around noon on October...
FOX2now.com
Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64
Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her. Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her. Overnight freezes push homeowners to start...
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
