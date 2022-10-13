Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to return vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys lost a frustrating matchup to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but there is still good news on the horizon for America’s team, who look to be getting their star quarterback back.
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week — with a recognizable tune: “Dancing On My Own.” Yes, the Eagles borrowed the signature anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies that they’ve blasted in the clubhouse on their way toward a spot in the National League Championship Series. It’s a great time for Philly sports fans. Even better for the athletes who only know how to win around here of late. “We up! Philly’s up right now,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “We’re going up. Up, up, up. We’re going up to that room.”
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Comments / 0