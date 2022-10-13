ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"

The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill

KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum’s son has amazing bedroom setup

Growing up the child of an NBA superstar certainly has its perks. Just ask Deuce, the son of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Not only is the room of Tatum’s son adorned with a custom paint job and graphics, it has a lofted bed with cubby and multiple rows of high-end shoes. Oh yeah, it also has its own basketball hoop with glass backboard.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

Ben Simmons is currently trying to redeem his reputation after a year of turmoil and playing no basketball during the 2021-22 season. Simmons infamously sat out after falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to trade him, although they did manage to get James Harden out of the equation. Regardless, he's quite disliked in Philly, possibly more than any other famous person, even though he claims to have no problem with the city and its people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reasons why the Chicago Bulls won't win the title this season

Hope springs eternal for every NBA team at the season's start. Every team — from the powerhouses to the minnows — starts the same way: at 0-0. However, it doesn't take long for parity to even out and for the elite teams to separate themselves from the pack.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LeBron James' son, Bryce, hits major growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
NBA

