Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Kristaps Porzingis regrets the way he handled departure from Knicks
The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 amid tension between the player and the organization, but Porzingis thinks things could have gone better at the end as he looks back. Porzingis admitted Friday that he wishes he had handled the circumstances that led to his Knicks exit in...
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"
The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. Still, this desire doesn't change...
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game
Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."
After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler. Haslem came to the coach’s defense...
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
Jayson Tatum’s son has amazing bedroom setup
Growing up the child of an NBA superstar certainly has its perks. Just ask Deuce, the son of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Not only is the room of Tatum’s son adorned with a custom paint job and graphics, it has a lofted bed with cubby and multiple rows of high-end shoes. Oh yeah, it also has its own basketball hoop with glass backboard.
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
Ben Simmons is currently trying to redeem his reputation after a year of turmoil and playing no basketball during the 2021-22 season. Simmons infamously sat out after falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to trade him, although they did manage to get James Harden out of the equation. Regardless, he's quite disliked in Philly, possibly more than any other famous person, even though he claims to have no problem with the city and its people.
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
Several NBA players come from difficult backgrounds, as they had to get over some tough experiences to be where they are right now. Kris Dunn had to play basketball to earn money for himself and his brother; Dennis Rodman was kicked out of his home, just like Jimmy Butler. All...
Reasons why the Chicago Bulls won't win the title this season
Hope springs eternal for every NBA team at the season's start. Every team — from the powerhouses to the minnows — starts the same way: at 0-0. However, it doesn't take long for parity to even out and for the elite teams to separate themselves from the pack.
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
LeBron James' son, Bryce, hits major growth spurt
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
