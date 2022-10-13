Ben Simmons is currently trying to redeem his reputation after a year of turmoil and playing no basketball during the 2021-22 season. Simmons infamously sat out after falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to trade him, although they did manage to get James Harden out of the equation. Regardless, he's quite disliked in Philly, possibly more than any other famous person, even though he claims to have no problem with the city and its people.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO