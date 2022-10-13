Read full article on original website
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The fastest man on both land and water, Wichita Falls’ own Eddie Hill may soon have his own highway, but the speed limit on U.S. 82 and Kell Freeway won’t be raised in his honor. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Wichita County Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the […]
Shout out to the gang at Viridian Coffee. You have taken coffee drinking to a whole new level! Locally roasted beans served in a chill environment are just a few of the things that Lawton/Fort Sill loves about Viridian Coffee experiences. I am not a fan of coffee, but that has never stopped me from being a frequent visitor. I love their frozen hot chocolate!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe. Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly. “The...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said that while recent rain and cooler weather have helped the current drought situation “a little bit”, the city is still on pace to enact Stage 1 Drought Watch restriction by the end of October. According to the latest information from Wichita Falls city […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
According to the Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened at the 2600 block of Southwest Parkway at around 6:30 a.m.
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday. Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning. Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses? A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita Falls, but it’s not your typical […]
