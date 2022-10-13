Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
hottytoddy.com
Dignity Drive Seeks to Make a Difference
The North Mississippi VISTA Project, hosted at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi, is conducting a “Dignity Drive” through Oct. 31 to help people with housing and financial needs. All items donated will go to LOU community organizations such as...
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Oxford homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested and another person is still on the run after a fatal hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the […]
desotocountynews.com
Wheeler to become new school board member
The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
RELATED PEOPLE
hottytoddy.com
‘Far East Deep South’ Free Screening Sunday in UM’s Barnard Observatory
When Baldwin Chiu and his family decided to travel to Mississippi from their homes in Sacramento on a quest to find out more information about his grandfather who wound up in the Delta after migrating from China, his expectations weren’t too high. “I thought maybe we’d find his gravestone...
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Good for Terry Roland for telling it like it is | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In my line of work, there are certain politicians we like to interview because they don't talk in boring political speak. They tell it like it is. Former Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland was one of those politicians. You could always count on him for a good soundbite.
Oxford Eagle
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday. Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incorporated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six. CannaMiss,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
hottytoddy.com
Stand Up Against Domestic Violence
The University Police Department, Violence Intervention and Prevention Office and Rebels Against Sexual Assault are asking University of Mississippi students and campus members to stand up at 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 20) in silence to recognize survivors of interrelationship and sexual violence. Participants are encouraged to take a selfie or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Recipes: Jordan Marsh’s Blueberry Muffins
OXFORD, Miss. — This week, it’s another breakfast game as we kick off at 11 am. While I don’t love early kickoffs, I do love breakfast foods, and this week we have my favorite recipe for a classic: blueberry muffins. Don’t forget to wear your powder blue...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Ronan
Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Comments / 0