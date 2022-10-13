ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Dignity Drive Seeks to Make a Difference

The North Mississippi VISTA Project, hosted at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi, is conducting a “Dignity Drive” through Oct. 31 to help people with housing and financial needs. All items donated will go to LOU community organizations such as...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Oxford homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested and another person is still on the run after a fatal hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the […]
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wheeler to become new school board member

The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Oxford, MS
City
Ridgeland, MS
Oxford, MS
Education
desotocountynews.com

Garden club district meeting held in Grenada

On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Meredith
Person
Larry Sparks
Oxford Eagle

Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford

Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday. Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incorporated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six. CannaMiss,...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Student Success#University Professor#Linus College#Um Student Organization#African American#The Columns Society
thecomeback.com

Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Stand Up Against Domestic Violence

The University Police Department, Violence Intervention and Prevention Office and Rebels Against Sexual Assault are asking University of Mississippi students and campus members to stand up at 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 20) in silence to recognize survivors of interrelationship and sexual violence. Participants are encouraged to take a selfie or...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wcbi.com

Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
TUPELO, MS
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recipes: Jordan Marsh’s Blueberry Muffins

OXFORD, Miss. — This week, it’s another breakfast game as we kick off at 11 am. While I don’t love early kickoffs, I do love breakfast foods, and this week we have my favorite recipe for a classic: blueberry muffins. Don’t forget to wear your powder blue...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Ronan

Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy