Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.
Ohio 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Lane closed after rollover crash in New Middletown
The fire department and ambulance are on the scene after a rollover crash in New Middletown.
Small plane makes crash landing in Geauga County
A small plane made a crash landing in Middlefield early Thursday morning.
I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
Traffic Alert: Ohio Turnpike ramp closures
If you plan to travel the Ohio Turnpike this weekend, you may want to note two ramp closures.
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
Man who crashed into Lake Erie identified
A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County
Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital.
Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge
A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
4 family members found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police officers responded to a home...
Euclid police seek answers after female seriously hurt when struck by vehicle on I-90 West
EUCLID, Ohio — Do you have any information?. The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gaining information regarding an incident that left a female in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle on I-90 West near exit 184. Euclid police say it...
