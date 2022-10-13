Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes on Josh Allen rivalry reaching Brady-Manning level: 'We could be there'
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, adding another chapter in the rivalry between the two franchises. The game ended on the second interception of the day from Patrick Mahomes, who dropped another round in his duel with friend and fellow star quarterback Josh Allen.
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
Philadelphia Eagles stay unbeaten after win over Dallas Cowboys. Here is what we learned.
PHILADELPHIA — Cooper Rush turned into a pumpkin for the first half, and more pivotally, the Dallas Cowboys defense appeared fallible. Both units turned it around during the second half, but a 20-point deficit was too much to overcome as the Philadelphia Eagles remained the class of the NFC – and the NFL's lone unbeaten squad – with a 26-17 victory on "Sunday Night Football."
Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson sent to locker room after verbal altercation with coach Joe Dailey
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson headed to the showers early during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson got into a verbal altercation with Panthers wide receiver coach Joe Dailey early in the game and the two had to be restrained. After the verbal spat, Anderson appeared disengaged with the team.
The Cooper Rush bubble burst. Now Dallas Cowboys need 'eager' Dak Prescott to return | Opinion
PHILADELPHIA — The scar at the base of Dak Prescott's right thumb is the reminder of why he has had to watch the last five Dallas Cowboys games from the sideline. The starting quarterback would love for Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to be the last game he misses due to a broken right thumb – his throwing hand – he suffered during the season opener.
32 things we learned from Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Bills bag Chiefs; 'Who Dey?' trumps 'Who Dat?'
The 32 things we learned from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. How pervasive is parity in the NFL this year? Of the schedule's first 92 games, 56 have been decided by one score – most ever at this stage of a season. 2. The Buffalo Bills'...
NFL Week 6 scores: Eagles remain undefeated; Bills get revenge over Chiefs
Week 6 brings a new wrinkle to the NFL season. Four teams have a bye week, while others settle into a midseason routine. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders held on for a 12-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Commanders earned their second win despite unaspiring play from their offense. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards in the game.
Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart blasts Robbie Anderson for 'temper tantrum'
Despite what went down at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, former Carolina Panthers wideout Robbie Anderson still demanded his respect. And that demand, apparently, goes for folks who may not even be a part of the organization anymore. On Monday's episode of the Bleav in Carolina Panthers podcast, franchise great Jonathan...
'We are in a tough situation': Broncos offense running out of time to turn things around
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For one quarter, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense appeared to have turned things around. Wilson was a perfect 10-of-10 passing for 116 yards and tossed a 39-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. The Broncos stormed out to a 10-0 first-quarter advantage. Then the offense started to unravel and revert back to what we’ve seen from them the previous five games.
How to face 2022-23 as a Jazz fan during a rebuilding season
With rebuild in motion in Salt Lake City, upcoming season will different for the Jazz, their new coach Will Hardy, and the fans, but here are some silver linings to keep in mind
Draymond Green addresses Jordan Poole punch in own doc ahead of Warriors opener
Draymond Green had a self-produced documentary, ‘The Countdown,’ air on TNT Tuesday night in which he spent five minutes discussing the Jordan Poole punch.
Alabama takes big fall, while Tennessee joins top four in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131
There's a brand-new top four in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after a wild weekend highlighted by Tennessee's memorable win against Alabama. Previously No. 1 in the re-rank, the Crimson Tide fall eight spots to No. 9 after falling 52-49 to Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers. Tennessee continues to soar up the 1-131 and comes in at No. 4, up two spots from last week.
