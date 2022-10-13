Read full article on original website
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bridge construction to cause delays in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be working on the northbound lanes of I-81 on the George Wade Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 15. The work will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 and will go through Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. Northbound...
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
Report: Fatal Crash, Car Splits in Two along Route 890
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was ripped in half after striking two trees in a fatal crash on state Route 890, just south of Birch Road, in Northumberland county Saturday afternoon. The News Item reports the driver, who was located behind the wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.
Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County
A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
Two people displaced by Dauphin County fire
Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
Pennsylvania Turnpike to remove temporary bridge in Dauphin County
LOWERS SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced that on Sunday, Oct 16, crews will be removing a temporary bridge that spans the roadway at mile marker 250 on Interstate 76 of the turnpike. A new bridge has been built and the temporary bridge is...
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night. Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on...
Man identified after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday. Officials say 74-year-old John Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. Officials are still investigating the crash in Schuylkill...
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Crash in West Brunswick Township
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to a crash in West Brunswick Township on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:00am on Summer Valley Road/Route 895 just off of Route 61 near Molino. Early reported were the crash involved a tractor trailer into a tree and involved heavy entrapment.
Two vehicle crash injures three in York County, officials say
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. According to York County's public information officer, the crash involved two vehicles, a car and a truck, in a head-on collision around 3:05 p.m. The crash occurred along the intersection...
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
