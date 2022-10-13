Read full article on original website
Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?
Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue.
Mandan man arrested for Bismarck parking lot murder
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 27-year-old Benjamin Williams of Mandan has been arrested for the October 4 murder of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a vehicle outside of the apartments in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck. According to the Bismarck Police Department, investigative leads identified Benjamin Williams as a person of interest in […]
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) 10/13/2022 1:15 p.m. - A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department warns of court subpoena scam
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has reported that scam calls using their name have once again come to the area. According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals have received calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the department and referencing federal court subpoenas. […]
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
Bismarck man arrested after attack on officer
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he assaulted Bismarck police officers when he was found driving while under suspension. According to the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers attempted to take a 42-year-old Corey Hollingsworth into custody after he was found to be driving under […]
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
Mandan police looking for runaway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple involved in car crash
A couple of weeks ago, while making his rounds near Almont he saw a couple crash their car.
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Fire Department said firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. A mobile home was on fire. Two people were treated for...
Former Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney appeals termination
Morton County, ND (KXNET)- The former Morton County assistant state’s attorney, who successfully prosecuted the Chad Isaak case, is fighting her termination. “Always, I’ve fought on behalf of the people of Morton County, my own community, my own county. That’s where I live,” said Gabrielle Goter. ” And with results that spoke for themselves, but […]
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
City of Mandan seeks volunteers
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a few good volunteers to help fill open position on various boards. Applications are being accepted for spots on nine boards or committees. Among the open positions are working with the Airport Authority, the Community Beautification Committee, and the Visitors Committee. Members of the business community and residents are invited to apply by Monday, October 31 and, for the first time, can apply online here.
Spooky Saturday: The Haunted Fort
MANDAN, N.D. — Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. The Haunted Fort has evolved into the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s largest event, with over 8,000 people turning out every year to be terrorized. Two of KX News reporters try to make through the fort without being scared… […]
ND State Penitentiary sergeant charged with terrorizing and wielding a knife at Bismarck bar
Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.
Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead […]
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
A restaurant is changing things up in North Bismarck.
Bismarck Mom Educates Others About Dangers of RSV After Baby Daughter Falls Victim to Virus
Cold and flu season is again here, and parents are starting to worry about their small kids, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under the age of one. Mild symptoms may include sneezing, coughing, and...
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
BISMARCK, N.D. – Cold and flu season is here, and it will likely hit some of us harder than others. Small children can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age one. Mild symptoms may include a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, while severe symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.
Morton County will hold special meeting to further discuss Gabrielle Goter’s termination appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Morton County Commissioners are still deciding whether to reinstate Gabrielle’s Goter to her position as Assistant States Attorney. Gabrielle Goter is fighting to get her job back. “I am here to grieve the termination of my employment,” said Goter. Goter was placed on leave and eventually...
