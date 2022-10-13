Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Boulder St. and Prairie Rd. at 6:50 p.m. on reports of an accident.

At the scene, officers found a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on Boulder St. at Prairie Rd. and a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Boulder St. at Prairie Rd.

At the intersection, CSPD said the Tahoe made a left turn to travel south on Prairie Rd., hitting the eastbound motorcycle. Police say the rider was knocked off the bike during the crash.

According to CSPD, the motorcyclist was treated at the scene for life-threatening injuries before being taken to a hospital.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded and began an investigation. At this time, police say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this investigation.

