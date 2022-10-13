Read full article on original website
JPMorgan Chase Tops Estimates as Bank Reaps More Interest Income Than Expected After Jump in Rates
Here are the numbers: Earnings: $3.12 a share, may not be comparable with the $2.88 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $33.49 billion, vs. $32.1 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank rose 1.5% in early trading. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted results that topped analysts' estimates as the biggest...
Morgan Stanley Shares Drop 4% After Missing Profit Estimate as Investment Banking Revenue Collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.8%. Morgan Stanley on Friday posted third-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations as investment banking revenue collapsed...
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Any Chance to Sell Stocks During a Busy Week of Earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and More
JPMorgan Chase — The bank gained 2.8% after topping estimates for the recent quarter. JPMorgan Chase said net interest income surged 34% to $17.6 billion in the period due to higher rates. Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley's stock slumped 4.6% after the bank posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue also...
Cloud Stocks Just Wrapped Up Their Worst Week Since January, Led by Plunge in Five9 and SentinelOne
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund dropped 11% this week, its steepest decline since January. Five9 led the retreat after the surprise departure of CEO Rowan Trollope. The group is trading at its lowest since March 2020. Cloud stocks plummeted 11% this week, the steepest drop since January, as executive departures...
‘Feel the Feelings': Millennial Co-Founder of a $2 Billion Company on Dealing With Rejection at Work
Shadiah Sigala did not know she would be a serial entrepreneur. After graduating from the Harvard Kennedy School, she worked in project management at Aetna but realized quickly that corporate life and being a single cog in a big machine were not for her. "I've heard about this thing called...
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level
Cryptocurrencies were little changed on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by 1% at $19,175.00, and ether gained 1% to trade at $1,299.66. Both assets ended their fourth down weeks in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday, following the movement of stocks after...
‘The Best Buying Opportunity': Why Now Is a Good Time to Invest, According to a Stock Market Historian
If you've looked at your portfolio lately, 2022 may not seem like a "sweet spot" for much of anything. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% since the beginning of the year, putting it firmly in bear market territory — defined as a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.
British Government Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts. But Markets Are Far From Convinced
Corporation tax was set to increase from 19% to 25% under Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, but that was scrapped by Truss on Friday. The tax will now increase as originally planned. U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — rallied sharply ahead of Truss' news conference. The long-dated 30-year yield...
China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
