WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Suspect at large after altercation leads to shooting outside Macomb Mall in Roseville
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon, prompting a large police presence for several hours. WWJ’s Rob Mason has the details.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
Mother stabbed to death by 15-year-old daughter during argument, Detroit police say
A 41-year-old mother is dead after her teen daughter stabbed her during a disagreement in Detroit’s University District on Thursday, police confirmed.
abc12.com
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
Jackson man charged with murder in woman’s death
JACKSON, MI -- Nearly a year after a 59-year-old woman was found fatally wounded in her home, a Jackson man has been charged with her murder. Allen Champion, 39, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and third-degree domestic violence, officials said. The charges stem from the alleged murder of Nancy Thomas, who was found dead Oct. 29, 2021, in her home in the 1300 block of South Milwaukee Street in Jackson.
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
17-year-old found dead on I-94 in Macomb County suffered gunshot wound
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI-- The person found dead due to head trauma on I-94 in Macomb County on Friday was a 17-year-old girl from Detroit who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the Oct. 14 incident is still ongoing and includes trying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
13abc.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA
Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
