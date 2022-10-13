ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
abc12.com

Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man charged with murder in woman’s death

JACKSON, MI -- Nearly a year after a 59-year-old woman was found fatally wounded in her home, a Jackson man has been charged with her murder. Allen Champion, 39, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and third-degree domestic violence, officials said. The charges stem from the alleged murder of Nancy Thomas, who was found dead Oct. 29, 2021, in her home in the 1300 block of South Milwaukee Street in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
Banana 101.5

Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online

A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

