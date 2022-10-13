JACKSON, MI -- Nearly a year after a 59-year-old woman was found fatally wounded in her home, a Jackson man has been charged with her murder. Allen Champion, 39, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and third-degree domestic violence, officials said. The charges stem from the alleged murder of Nancy Thomas, who was found dead Oct. 29, 2021, in her home in the 1300 block of South Milwaukee Street in Jackson.

