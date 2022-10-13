ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

In romping past Penn State, Michigan shows it's a national title contender

At 7-0, No. 5-ranked Michigan is now a national contender. And UM is only getting stronger. Saturday’s 41-17 win over No. 10 Penn State in Ann Arbor firmly planted Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines in the big dog conversation. This group is the best Harbaugh has had during his 7-year tenure as head coach, and it’s a group that can make some noise in the College Football Playoff and snag UM’s first national crown since 1997.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7

Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day

Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive

J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
