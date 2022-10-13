Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
In romping past Penn State, Michigan shows it's a national title contender
At 7-0, No. 5-ranked Michigan is now a national contender. And UM is only getting stronger. Saturday’s 41-17 win over No. 10 Penn State in Ann Arbor firmly planted Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines in the big dog conversation. This group is the best Harbaugh has had during his 7-year tenure as head coach, and it’s a group that can make some noise in the College Football Playoff and snag UM’s first national crown since 1997.
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7
Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
All earned: Michigan football drops hype video for ‘Maize Out’ vs. Penn State
Michigan football is getting hyped up for today’s contest vs. Penn State. This game will be a crucial top 10 matchup in the B1G East. To prepare for the meeting, Michigan released a hype video that aimed to inspire the team and the fans. The video featured highlights from...
We Are! James Franklin posts hype video as Penn State shifts focus to Michigan in Week 7
James Franklin wanted to get the fans ready for the huge matchup that Penn State is taking part in Saturday. Penn State travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in a B1G battle of undefeated teams. The video opened with highlights from past meetings against the Wolverines. Saquon Barkley...
Sean Clifford posts a career low in specific passing stat vs. Michigan
Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 on Saturday afternoon; Quarterback Sean Clifford did not have his best outing. The Penn State QB was 7-of-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. Clifford did have a few nice runs as he carried the rock 6 times for 74 yards in the loss.
Wisconsin football: Braelon Allen alone not enough for Badger offense in loss to MSU
Braelon Allen and the Badgers were reminded of the difference a week — and a new opponent can make — during Week 7. First, let’s take a trip back in time, all the way to Week 6. Okay, that was just a week ago, but it’s still worth revisiting.
Penn State vs. Michigan matchup draws huge reaction for first-half performance
Penn State vs. Michigan turned into a thriller after the Wolverines dominated the early start of the game. No. 5 Michigan has found an impressive offensive rhythm against the highly efficient defense of No. 10 Penn State. Through the first 3 drives of the game for Michigan, the Wolverines scored...
Penn State stuns Michigan with quick 14-point swing led by Sean Clifford, massive pick-6
Penn State found themselves down by two scores early on against Michigan. Then the Nittany Lions took things into their own hands. It was all started by a huge run from QB Sean Clifford that put the offense in the red zone. Clifford turned on the jets and took it 62 yards in a huge play for the Penn State offense.
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day
Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
Joel Klatt breaks down the difference between Penn State this year and last season
No. 10 Penn State is off a 5-0 start to the season and faces their biggest game yet of the schedule as they take on No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Penn State also started last year with a 5-0 record before losing to No. 3 Iowa 23-20 in Iowa City. They finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 overall record.
Donovan Edwards gashes Penn State, jukes defender during huge go-ahead TD run
Donovan Edwards had some moves for the Penn State defense in the second half. He put the last Nittany Lions defender standing in his way on the ground on his way to score a 67-yard touchdown run. Edwards got the ball on a sweep play and got the blocks that...
Blake Corum seen visibly sick on field during Michigan's first drive vs. Penn State
Blake Corum might have some nerves getting to him against Penn State. A video was released of him throwing up while on the field. Corum has been on a tear this season running the ball. He has embraced his role in the Michigan backfield and had 735 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns coming into the game.
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Payton Thorne finds Jayden Reed for Michigan State's game-winner in 2OT thriller
Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed got a chance to produce a game-winning score for Michigan State Saturday. This time, the offense did not leave the ending up to the special teams unit. After a botched snap and hold for a game-winning try at the end of regulation, the Spartans and...
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
