Tennessee State

WHNT-TV

Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
ARKANSAS STATE
WBBJ

Storm Chances Saturday, Freeze Likely Next Week!

Isolated storms and showers will return for some of us on Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. A major front will pass this weekend leading to a freeze concern next week. We could drop down into the 20s so prepare your property for the incoming cold and find your winter gear this weekend so you have it next week. We will have latest information on all the weather concerns across the region coming up here.
JACKSON, TN
State
Tennessee State
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
ENVIRONMENT
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee seismograph registers seismic activity as Vols were beating Alabama

Tennessee pulled off a thrilling win over Alabama on Saturday evening in Knoxville, and it may have caused the earth to shake. Per reports out of Knoxville, it appears there was some slight seismic activity recorded in the area around Neyland Stadium as the Vols were finishing off the upset over the Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KFVS12

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

