Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
Storm Chances Saturday, Freeze Likely Next Week!
Isolated storms and showers will return for some of us on Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. A major front will pass this weekend leading to a freeze concern next week. We could drop down into the 20s so prepare your property for the incoming cold and find your winter gear this weekend so you have it next week. We will have latest information on all the weather concerns across the region coming up here.
Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season
Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
Cold front brings rain today and cold temperatures for the new week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives later today bringing downpours and a few thunderstorms. This front will also bring us very cold air for the new week with a few chances for lows to drop near freezing. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
TN Division of Forestry discuss area’s Red Flag Warning
The red flag warning is expected to stay in affect until Friday evening.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail
Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry...
WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued
Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Tennessee seismograph registers seismic activity as Vols were beating Alabama
Tennessee pulled off a thrilling win over Alabama on Saturday evening in Knoxville, and it may have caused the earth to shake. Per reports out of Knoxville, it appears there was some slight seismic activity recorded in the area around Neyland Stadium as the Vols were finishing off the upset over the Crimson Tide.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
