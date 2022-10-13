Operator of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested for tax evasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The operator of a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club was arrested Thursday and charged with tax evasion, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

David Joseph Bean, 68, operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., which did business as Derriere Gentlemen’s Club, according to the warrants.

Bean allegedly failed to report nearly $900,000 in revenue between 2016 and 2019, according to arrest warrants. The department of revenue said Bean evaded at least $44,000 in state Admissions Tax.

If convicted, Bean could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 plus court costs, according to the department of revenue.

Derriere’s was deemed such a public nuisance at one time that the state wanted to shut it down after multiple prostitution arrests were made there. Police had said Derriere’s was operating as a brothel there and that they identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location.

