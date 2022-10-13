ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste Of Home

There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why

The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy