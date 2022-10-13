Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says
Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
