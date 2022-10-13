ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere

Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini move up to No. 18 in AP Poll

WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16. Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota

Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCIA

Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful

On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | 'We are now the beacon'; Illini look to juice up season ticket sales; WBB 'close' on commit?

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois will construct a $14 million stand-alone wrestling facility, the athletics department announced on Thursday. The new Illinois Wrestling Training Center will be located on the south lawn of State Farm Center across St. Mary’s Road from the Illinois Conference Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved

The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

ACT scores lowest in 30 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years.  The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3.  Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Football PRO

Catlin, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hoopeston Area High School football team will have a game with Salt Fork High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOOPESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32

Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023

As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
CERRO GORDO, IL

