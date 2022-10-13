As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO