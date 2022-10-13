Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere
Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
Illini move up to No. 18 in AP Poll
WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16. Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as […]
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football off to best start in nearly 70 years following Week 7 win
Bret Bielema has Illinois bowl eligible in his second season at the helm. Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday to get its sixth win and become the 10th bowl eligible team in the nation. This is the first time that Illinois has gotten close to such a feat since the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
SB Nation
Illinois football’s best season in years is a tribute to a beloved squirrel named Pinto Bean
Teams can find inspiration in a variety of ways. They can find it in disrespect from the media. They can find it in the words of an opponent before a game. They can find it through the support of their fans. They can find it through the powerful words of their coaches before the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown climbs Illinois' all-time list with first-half performance vs. Minnesota
Chase Brown is having a special season with Illinois, and it just got even better. Brown passed an Illinois legend on the career rushing yards list. Howard Griffith had just under a 50-yard lead on Brown heading into the game. Griffith was 11th on the leaderboard before what Brown did. Griffith shared his message for Brown on social media.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
minnesotasportsfan.com
Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful
On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
Daily Digest | 'We are now the beacon'; Illini look to juice up season ticket sales; WBB 'close' on commit?
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois will construct a $14 million stand-alone wrestling facility, the athletics department announced on Thursday. The new Illinois Wrestling Training Center will be located on the south lawn of State Farm Center across St. Mary’s Road from the Illinois Conference Center.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Whitman discusses recent Ubban Basketball Complex renovation for Illini basketball program
Josh Whitman has to be feeling good about his basketball program. The Illinois AD talked the new upgrades to the Ubban Basketball Complex per 247Sports’ Derek Piper. Whitman gave a media tour of the facility on Thursday. Whitman talked about what makes the complex stand out. Illinois is coming...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
ACT scores lowest in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3. Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of […]
Catlin, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Effingham Radio
Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32
Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
